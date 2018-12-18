Dear Editor: I am writing in response to “Critics call Wisconsin’s Medicaid fraud crackdown ‘bullying’” of Dec. 9. As the primary focus of humans is self-interest, needs for health care keep increasing while health care resources are limited and cannot meet the current growing needs. Health economics seeks to allocate resources already scarce to satisfy the increasing demand; therefore, it makes sense that these resources be well managed to trace where the money goes for transparency purposes. Medicaid reimburses for nursing care provided to individuals cared for in-home care settings, and requires that appropriate documentation be shown for proof of services provided.
Even though it is important to document services for verification purposes, I find it a little too extreme to ask nurses to pay back the state for omitted documentation of services provided. Kathleen Papa, a home care business owner, is doing a great job advocating for home health nurses who are victims of this issue, and she had a significant success with it.
Nurses collaborate for disease prevention, health promotion, and care of patients in the community. The same collaboration skills could be used to reduce documentation errors for Medicaid services provided. In the meantime, while waiting on reforms from the Medicaid administration to resolve Medicaid fraud issues, nurses should focus their effort on partnering among themselves by double-checking each other’s documentation before submitting them to avoid the unnecessary repayment of services already provided.
Yao Folivi
UW-Madison nursing student
Madison
