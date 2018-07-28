Dear Editor: When you say you have no reason to believe something you have doubts that it is so. You can only doubt that something from happening. You can only trust that something is not happening. When Trump stated two negatives to correct a misread word from "would" to "wouldn't," he repeated that he doubts Russia is not interfering in our elections. The sentence is duplicating two negatives (his words) into one positive. He would have had to change both statements such as "I don't see reason to believe that Russia would have interfered in our election," but change it to, "I trust that Russia wouldn't interfere with our elections." But his misread word is making his statement grammatically incorrect and not changing what he actually said in the first place. Because he now doubts that Russia would not interfere. I trust he would not understand he is too primitive to do logical thinking or speaking. He is a joke in all political encounters. The world is laughing at us for Trump considering Putin's friendship as an asset. Trump is now colluding with Russia by continuing his stupid behavior. God forgive him, he does not know what he is doing.
Wolfgang Risop
Madison
