Dear Editor: Even the current individual serving in the capacity of the president did not believe he could win before by a miracle to him or through unproven collusion. The voters failed even with huge popular voting against him; Trump drew the Trump card from the Electoral College.
I appeal to all candidates in the next presidential election to make it their business to eliminate the Electoral College to let the popular votes speak for the future of the USA and nothing else. The past two years have been been the worst mistake that ever happened when a president was elected by a minority and ransacked our America. Also should all elected officials serve for a maximum of eight years.
America is not greater than it ever was, but worse, in only two years of a Trump reign. All presidents need two years to have anything become effective. Any things good or bad that may have happened until then are most likely due to the previous Obama administration.
The ACA needs to be maintained and improved and a one-payer for all health care needs to be established so that no conventional profiteering is on the agenda of health insurance executives.
Wolfgang H. Risop
Madison
