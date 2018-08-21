Dear Editor: I appreciate that columnist Joel McNally recently highlighted how the Trump administration’s efforts to roll back fuel economy standards will hit consumers in the pocketbook. The Clean Car fuel economy standards have saved Wisconsin households over $670 million, and, if the standards remained in place, by 2030 each Wisconsin household could be $2,400 richer.
McNally is also right that this move is out of touch with what consumers want. A new study by the Consumer Federation of America finds that buyers are gravitating toward more fuel-efficient models of SUVs, crossovers and pickups, the most popular categories of vehicles on the market. Sales of models whose gas mileage increased by 15 percent or more between 2011 and 2017 grew by 70 percent, while sales of less fuel-efficient models grew more slowly during that time.
Finally, we should keep in mind that cleaner cars also mean cleaner air, which benefits public health. Pollution from cars leads to smog, which can cause a host of respiratory issues — from coughing to throat irritation, increased risk of infection, and permanent damage to lung tissue. The impacts of rolling back the Clean Car standards will be felt by many Wisconsinites, including the more than 450,000 who suffer from asthma according to the CDC.
No one likes paying more for gas, and no one wants more polluted air filling their lungs. Keep the fuel economy standards in place.
Peter Skopec, director, Wisconsin Public Interest Research Group (WISPIRG)
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.