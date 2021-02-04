Willow Harth: Celebrate the arc of the American universe

Dear Editor: The insurrectionists at the capitol are patriots, just as many of the BLM people are. The problem is myth-information.
The Capitol mob and the MAGA folk imagine themselves as the inheritors of the Boston Tea party and the “spirit of 1776,” which until 1950 was a bedrock historical principle taught in every school. They don’t care about decorum and Washington elites — to them elites (CEOs, the Chamber of Commerce, university professors, senators and congresspersons) are just like King George III and the oppressive British colonizers: redcoats and tea taxes. What they fail to grasp is the story of America and its founding principles from the Declaration of Independence to the Gettysburg Address.
The American experiment is about creating a more perfect union: a multi-racial, multi-faith nation with an opportunity for all to sit equally with dignity as persons at the table of life abundant. Every generation has understood itself as the inheritor of this experiment and its perfecter. What the Proud Boys and white supremacists and alas, the Trumpers are offering is antithetical to that vision. Raphael Warnock and Joe Biden are closer, albeit most certainly NOT perfectly.
How do we help one another understand the guiding vision of this country so beautifully expressed by Jacob Needleman in American Soul: “America, unlike every other nation, was not created out of pre-existing tribes. It arose from enlightenment ideals, never before articulated, that immigrants from around the world have been drawn to.”
When events shine a glaring light on the gap between professed ideals and America as it is really lived, we can conclude that the ideals were always a fraud or celebrate the arc of the American universe that bends toward justice one small step at a time. (Caveat: Obviously I’m not writing about the Proud Boys, Nazi groups, “Lost Cause” and “QAnon” diehards. I’m speaking about people, like the 76-year-old grandmother who traveled 34 hours from Arizona to “take back my country” and urging everyone there run for local offices when they got home, the evangelical Christian families with kids in strollers and most of the 74 million people who voted for Trump.)
Willow Harth
Madison
