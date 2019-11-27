Dear Editor: Sounds like the “split government” in Wisconsin reflects what is reportedly going on in Washington, D.C. ("‘Much too divided’: Lobbyists, Capitol observers adjust to slower pace" by Briana Reilly, The Cap Times, Nov. 18). Fortunately, there are examples of bipartisan work, like the recent increase to America’s pledge for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria, that will save millions of lives, prevent millions of new infections and keep us on the path to controlling these pandemics. What helped make this possible were the thousands of constituents who made calls, wrote letters and held meetings with their representatives. This is what built the political will for this to happen. The same can work in Wisconsin with constituents calling for forward movement on important issues.
Willie Dickerson
Snohomish, Washington
