Willie Dickerson: We can save lives by pushing for congressional action

Dear Editor: America’s public health and global health are definitely interconnected. ("Our handling of COVID-19 will have a global impact" by Margaret Krome, The Cap Times, April 28, 2020) A bipartisan group in Congress has consistently ignored the president’s call for cuts to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB, and malaria and other global health initiatives. A recent letter calling for an additional $1 billion in funding for the Global Fund was signed by 105 representatives, from both parties. Of course our representatives are more likely to follow through with this funding if they hear from constituents about global health being a critical factor in our public health. Our calls, letters, and virtual visits can help to save millions of lives, and help control pandemics before they reach our shores or return to them.