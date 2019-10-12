Dear Editor: Action is the doorway out of complacency and cynicism, and available to everyone in our democracy. ("The antidote for complacency is action" by Cynthia Changyit Levin, Oct. 6) Now is our chance to call or write our senators and representatives, asking them to narrow the wealth gap by increasing the power of the Child Tax Credit and the Earned Income Tax Credit. Only Social Security provides a ladder out of poverty to more Americans. Taking action with calls and letters makes a personal difference and can make a difference for millions of Americans, giving them a chance to experience the American dream.
Willie Dickerson
Snohomish, Washington
