Willie Dickerson: Teaching about sustainable development is a bright idea

Dear Editor: Love the Bright Ideas series and especially the one about teaching students about the Sustainable Development Goals. ("Bright Ideas 2020: Teach students about UN’s Sustainable Development Goals" by Jason Knoll, The Cap Times, Jan. 8, 2019) There are 10 years left to achieve these goals by 2030, so everyone’s help is needed. Achieving these goals will be the answer to the problems that plague humanity: hunger, poverty, disease, climate change and more. There are organizations to help you do your part, like RESULTS (results.org) for ending hunger and poverty, and Citizens Climate Lobby (citizensclimatelobby.org) for combating climate change. Let 2020 be the year of our clear vision and the beginning of the success of these goals. Billions of people will benefit.
Willie Dickerson
Snohomish, Washington
