Willie Dickerson: Larson on the mark about health care for all

Dear Editor: Sen. Chris Larson makes good points on the need for quality health care for all Americans. Even today, the unvaccinated include a large number of those who are uninsured or underinsured, have poor access to vaccines or can’t afford to take time off work to get vaccinated. Vaccine may be available but that doesn’t mean it is accessible.

We need to take immediate steps to close that gap and long-term steps to make sure every American has quality health care. And remember: This pandemic is not over until the vaccine reaches everyone in our country and our world, or the variants will continue to bring it back to our shores. Ask all your representatives to make sure these steps are taken.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish

