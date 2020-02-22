Willie Dickerson: Fair tax policy will help create equity

Dear Editor: Fair tax policy can go a long way to creating equity for all Americans. ("Plain Talk: More Trump tax cuts will run the U.S. deeper into the red" by Dave Zweifel, The Cap Times, Feb. 12, 2020) When everyone pays their fair share , including corporations and the wealthy, fairness results. Congress needs to focus on programs that create ladders out of poverty like a renters’ tax credit would help those in poverty quit paying over 50% of their income for rent, ending too often in a situation where the rent eats first. Increasing funding for the programs that are working like the Child Tax Credit and the Earned Income Tax Credit, will stop millions of Americans from being taxed INTO poverty. Since the Congressional Management Foundation has reported that constituents have the most influence on the representatives: it is time for us to call, write and visit them, asking for these policies of tax fairness that will bring hope to millions.
Willie Dickerson
Snohomish, Washington
