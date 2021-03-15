 Skip to main content
Willie Dickerson: Ask Congress to fund global health efforts

Dear Editor: Thanks for printing Cynthia Changyit Levin’s letter reminding us this pandemic must be treated globally to protect us locally, and how each of us can take action to do just that. (‘Wisconsin officials should support funding global health aid’ by Cynthia Changyit Levin, The Cap Times, Feb. 28) The U.S. has been a leader in global health, supporting the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB, and malaria, along with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. Both multi-national organizations have been doing a great job helping over 100 countries fight COVID019, but need new funding to continue this global battle that will protect us locally. Calling on our members of Congress is a way Ms. Levin demonstrates for each of us to make aid this effort. Calling on members of Congress to support this global battle — (202) 224-3121 — will encourage them to continue America’s leadership in global health. Be sure to thank them for the work done so far, and ask them to commit at least another $20 billion to make the world safe from this and future pandemics.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish, Washington

