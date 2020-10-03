Willie Dickerson: Americans deserve relief like the Heroes Act

Dear Editor: Why is it the Senate doesn’t seem to want to provide relief to ordinary Americans? (‘COVID-19 relief should include eviction moratorium’ by Sid Jacob, The Cap Times, Sept. 16, 2020) It is not hard to see the tsunami of hunger, homelessness, unemployment, and continuing COVID-19 deaths that is striking us since nothing is being done. The House knew of this coming crisis and passed the Heroes Act last May. Contact your senators and tell them it is time for passing relief like the Heroes Act, Americans deserve no less.
Willie Dickerson
Snohomish, Washington
