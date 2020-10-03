 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Willie Dickerson: Americans deserve relief like the Heroes Act

Willie Dickerson: Americans deserve relief like the Heroes Act

Dear Editor: Why is it the Senate doesn’t seem to want to provide relief to ordinary Americans? (‘COVID-19 relief should include eviction moratorium’ by Sid Jacob, The Cap Times, Sept. 16, 2020) It is not hard to see the tsunami of hunger, homelessness, unemployment, and continuing COVID-19 deaths that is striking us since nothing is being done. The House knew of this coming crisis and passed the Heroes Act last May. Contact your senators and tell them it is time for passing relief like the Heroes Act, Americans deserve no less.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish, Washington

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics