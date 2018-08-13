Dear Editor: The following is my proposed solution to the dilemma of how to handle a desire to demonstrate respect for America prior to NFL games (and other events).
A good number of people resent parroting back or reciting words which they believe may have lost some meaning in light of social suffering. They see it as whitewashing over a problem; ignoring it. Therefore, because we are all members of the same community, and desire a happy community, it becomes necessary to address those concerns. A good resolution will accomplish two things. 1) It should reaffirm that we are a nation of equal opportunity and individual liberty. Remembering that will keep us humble and focused. And in doing so, we can 2) joyfully rejoice and celebrate what America stands for by joining in praise for the ideals of the United States of America.
Therefore, I am proposing that if we continue the anthem, that we add an additional moment of silence prior to the anthem. Here is what the public-address announcer might say: “Ladies and gentlemen, please join us in a moment of silence as we remember those who suffer when we fall short of the American dream of liberty and justice for all. And now, feel free to join us in the singing of our national anthem, in celebration of the founding ideals of the United States of America.”
This solution addresses both a concern for suffering, and patriotic pride in American ideals.
William Reichert
Watertown
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.