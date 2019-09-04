Dear Editor: While never an advocate of putting "all of my eggs in one basket, it seems," however well intended, the Wisconsin Legislature has done just that. Is it too early to divest of the Foxconn project? The Taiwanese mean well, I imagine. Why else would you endure the media oversight? Would walking away now may send the wrong message to other outside investors in Wisconsin markets? There is business risk in decisions, especially all or nothing ones.
However, like many, I would rather have seen, or see, Wisconsin's economic development team focus on our core Wisconsin industries, as Tom Nelson noted in his recent column. The plight of the family dairy farmer industry is particularly disturbing to read about.
Midwest Airlines, a post-1978 airline deregulation act airline, was my former Wisconsin employer for 15 years. The mega-carriers competed with our little airline. The Goliaths won.
William Pick
Burien, Washington
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.