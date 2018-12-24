Dear Editor: I have over 40 years of teaching at all levels (fourth grade to retired citizens) so I feel qualified to comment on our compounding problems, local to national, and even international).
First, at the local and state levels, I feel there is too much stress on which party is best! We should think more about what is best for the whole citizenship. Both major parties have some good ideas. Shouldn't we have the common sense to know those things? Forget all special interests! Instead we find the words like egocentric, narcissistic, egocentric overindulgent, or even self-centered. These words are found in the description of a spoiled child (some say spoiled "brat").
I believe it is found at the local level because it is seen at the national level.
It appears that lawyers and politicians spend too much time on how to "bend and twist" laws and not enough time on how to enforce the ones we have. They are taking more time to advance the party (and themselves) than serve the citizens they represent. That is self-centered politics and lust for power.
Maybe if we didn't have a lying, immoral leader in the White House others would do better. Maybe "the big house" (prison) would be better for him.
William Payne
Madison
