Gov. Tony Evers committed a faux pas in removing Wisconsin’s National Guard from their mission on our border with Mexico. He doesn’t believe that there is a national crisis at this border. He offers no facts to support his decision, and apparently has bought into the falsehood that the mediacrats have been spreading as part of their anti-Trump agenda.
Tell that to the families who have lost a loved one at the hands of an illegal immigrant, and they’ll show you the facts, as some of the “Angel Moms” did at President Trump’s press conference declaring the national emergency. Governor, how can you turn a blind eye to what has happened to these Americans? Or for that matter how can you ignore the abuses that have been inflicted upon the poor migrants on their journey trying to get into the U.S. illegally because it’s so easy? It’s a real crisis, Gov. Evers, and you failed us.
Wisconsin governors, Democratic and Republican, have historically supported requests from presidents of both parties to send troops to the border. But you have put politics before our safety, and in doing so embarrassed Wisconsin. God help us if this is an indication of your modus operandi. Quit playing partisan politics and do what’s best for our state and country by helping to protect us. Shame on you, Gov. Evers.
William Olson
Mount Horeb
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.