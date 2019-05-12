Dear Editor: Regarding the letter from Heather Hall (“Christian views are not bigoted”) in the May 8 Cap Times. As a liberal, I strongly support the First Amendment freedoms. But freedom of religion does not mean that you can use religion as an excuse to violate laws or the Constitution. It does not mean you can force your religion on other people by using it to deny goods and services to those who are entitled to them. It does not mean that justices who have publicly stated that they would use their religion instead of the Constitution in making their decisions (imagine the uproar from Christians if a Muslim, Buddhist, Jew, etc. would say this), should be tolerated. And freedom of speech gives me every right to criticize religion or anything else if I want to. But your statement about Christianity inventing the idea that every human life is sacred is totally ludicrous. The Bible is full of ethnic cleansing, killing infants (Psalm 137: ‘Happy shall they be who take your children and dash them against the rock’), genocide and forced abortion (Hosea: ‘Their pregnant women shall be ripped open’). And for those who argue that it wasn’t Jesus who ordered these killings, read the Gospel of John where Jesus says “I am in the Father and the Father is in me”.
William Folz
Madison
