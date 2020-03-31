William Fannucchi: We made a mistake electing Ron Johnson

Dear Editor: Sen. Ron Johnson’s views on the COVID-19 pandemic are disturbing. He told CNN a 3.4% mortality rate is acceptable (that would be 197,200 Wisconsin lives). His reasoning? Because there will still be millions of us left alive. He continued “…we don’t shut down our economy because tens of thousands of people die on the highways. It’s a risk we accept so we can move about.” As if car accidents are contagious or that there is a 100% chance of having an accident when we get into a car. There is a 100% chance we will get the virus if exposed. The senator’s analogy is nonsensical.
Apparently Sen. Johnson views us as fungible goods — interchangeable parts. Oil, unopened boxes of cereal, No. 2 corn are fungible goods. That mercenary kind of thinking strips us of our uniqueness, our individual value, our very humanity. Let me use his words: "We can't all just shut ourselves and stay home. The economy has to move forward, and again, a rational reaction to this would recognize the fact that the vast majority of people that get coronavirus will survive without much worse symptoms than a cold or a normal flu.” Viewing us as fungible goods makes this kind of thinking seem rational.
Several days ago the Senate and House passed a coronavirus bill to help Americans in the troubled times ahead. Sen. Johnson was one of eight Senators, all Republicans, to vote against that bill. He didn’t like “incentivizing people to not show up for work.” So from this we can conclude that Sen. Johnson not only views us as fungible goods but he believes we are lazy as well and will use the pandemic as an excuse to skip work.
We hired him as senator and now we see we made a mistake.
William Fannucchi
Arena
