Dear Editor: Climate change has been called a “black elephant” — a combination of a black swan (an unforeseen event with extreme consequences) and the elephant in the room, which no one wants to address. For many years, I did not see this issue as a very high priority, perhaps due to hope that technological innovation would spare us from the worst. Or maybe I was reluctant to sacrifice the freedom and convenience afforded by a large carbon footprint. But now, it is clear that the threat of climate change is imminent and real. We don’t need to trust climate scientists about the reality of climate change — it is on the news and even in our own backyards.
Someday, I want to look my children and grandchildren in the eye and tell them that I took action in protecting the world we leave for them. For me, this involves lifestyle changes and voting for candidates such as Tony Evers and Tammy Baldwin, who have made clear commitments to addressing this issue. It is my hope that as citizens raise their voices about the importance of this issue, our leaders will treat climate change as the most pressing issue of our time.
Will Busse
Fitchburg
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.