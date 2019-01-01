Dear Editor: New beginnings can offer hope as we consider how things might be different. As I reflect on 2018, I am struck by the increasingly common occurrence of severe weather patterns and the disastrous consequences on human life. Despite this, I am choosing to be hopeful as we begin 2019.
One reason for this is the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, recently introduced in the U.S. House. This is the result of a historic bipartisan effort to address the issue of climate change. A similar bill has been introduced in the Senate. This bill would place a fee on fossil fuels to price them to more closely represent their true economic cost. The fee would start low and increase over time. The result would decrease American carbon emissions by 33 percent over 10 years and would spur American technological innovation for clean energy. All fees would be allocated to Americans to spend as they choose; none would be kept by the government.
We have a choice. We can ignore this challenge and retreat further into isolationism and short-sighted self-interest. Or we can choose to be inspired by our hope and re-establish the U.S. as a leader in addressing global challenges. Let’s call on our state leaders in Congress to do what’s right for our planet and for future generations.
Will Busse
Fitchburg
