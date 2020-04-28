Wesley Peng: Being Asian American during COVID-19

Dear Editor: At the grocery store, people whisper and point at you. On a run, people yell at you and say that you should go back home. At the gas station, people purposely avoid your line and give you dirty looks. Staying positive and hopeful is already hard during these bleak times, but being Asian American makes it ten times harder.
The Asian American church in my neighborhood was vandalized for the first time in decades. People ripped out wiring, cut pipes, and broke down doors. Even though no one was congregating, vandals destroyed the property during a time of financial hardship for all. This church has provided essential items like food and toiletries to the community during this pandemic, but some still try to harm it. We are all petrified of contracting this disease, but why are people hurting others emotionally and physically when there is already so much pain in our country?
I find that there are people that destroy, discriminate and stereotype; however, there are also those who are nice, loving and accepting. Those who show kindness protect vulnerable minorities and stand up for their rights. They scold those yelling discriminatory phrases while advising all to band together even in times of uncertainty. To those who serve on the front lines and the thousands of volunteers around the country that help all people, they are our courageous and compassionate heroes. This is what we need today: embracing our differences to fight against this virus.
Wesley Peng
Scottsdale, Arizona
