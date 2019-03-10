Dear Editor: Satya Rhodes-Conway is the most qualified candidate for Madison mayor. Mayor Paul Soglin said so before he jumped into the race after coming in seventh in the Democratic gubernatorial primary.
Soglin has contributed a lot to make Madison the vibrant city it is today, but as Madison grows and diversifies into a large city, we need a mayor who can meet new challenges and knows what works and does not work in growing, Madison-like cities across the country. Rhodes-Conway’s work at the Mayors Innovation Project has put her in proximity with mayors dealing with a plethora of challenges growing cities face: the effects of climate change (like Madison’s flooding last summer), racial inequity in zoning and economic growth, and the need for faster and more reliable public transportation. Rhodes-Conway has already been tackling this kind of stuff for other cities, and that’s why mayors across the country have endorsed her.
Let’s not vote for a mayor because we recognize their name. Instead, let’s vote for someone who can help Madison smoothly evolve into the city of tomorrow. We should thank Mayor Soglin for his years of service to the city and choose Satya Rhodes-Conway to lead us into our future.
Wesley Korpela
Madison
