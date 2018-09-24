Dear Editor: Thank you for this article about Shelia Stubbs and her terrible and, unfortunately, common experience for people of color in Madison (or the U.S.). I would love to see more articles on what we can do to reduce these kinds of implicit bias events in and around Madison.
A neighbor and I taught an implicit bias and racial awareness class using the free curriculum from the book "Witnessing Whiteness" by Shelley Tolchuck. I learned so much about how much I had absorbed the culture of privilege and hidden or blatant biases teaching this class that it dramatically changed the way I look at the world. I gained confidence in speaking out as a white (or half-white, half-Chinese) ally and it gave me the impetus I needed to have a longer conversation with Shelia Stubbs when she canvased in my neighborhood. This longer interaction ultimately led to a “meet and greet” for Shelia Stubbs in my neighborhood, hosted by the co-leader of our Witnessing Whiteness class.
I would love to see more Witnessing Whiteness classes taught in Madison, you don’t need any special training and the free curriculum walks you through every session. Perhaps you could write more about this and other racial awareness/becoming an ally classes in and around Madison in the future.
Wendy Crabb
Madison
