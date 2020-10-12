Wendy Crabb: MMSD should put teachers first

Dear Editor: I want to support Madison schools and the referendum, and yet, I want answers on how the sneaky salary freeze buried in a "budget update" will be rectified before I decide how I am going to cast my vote.
While facilities are important, teachers are the most critical part of a school, and it appears that MMSD leaders have lost sight of their biggest asset. Additionally, we consistently hear about MMSD's goal to increase the diversity of teachers to match our student population. How is a hidden salary freeze going to entice new teachers to seek jobs in Madison? I am angry and frustrated with Madison school leadership and their lack of transparency to our teachers about their pay.
This has been a tough year for our teachers: we have asked them to pivot quickly on their mode of instruction, change how they interact with their students, many with students of their own at home, and MMSD thanks and reward them with an underhanded pay freeze. It is an unconscionable act by a leadership team that has lost or misplaced their values.
I understand there are budget issues; real leaders would manage these issues without hiding them. The only way our students will be ready for college, career and community is when MMSD understands that teachers are a core part of this commitment.
Wendy Crabb
Madison
