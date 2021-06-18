Wendy Carlson: Clock ticking on For the People Act

Dear Editor: Republican state legislatures around the country are passing laws to make voting more difficult by limiting early voting, making voting by mail more complicated, requiring photo IDs, and limiting drop boxes. Even worse than this, some states are giving themselves the ability to nullify elections. This cannot be allowed to happen. Everyone in every state should be able to vote, have their vote counted and the election results tabulated following established rules. Our democracy depends on this.
The For the People Act, or a reasonable compromise of it, must get passed in the Senate. This would protect voting rights, prevent political gerrymandering of voting maps and help eliminate dark money from the political process.
The clock is ticking. The For the People Act will be up for a vote in the Senate in the near future. This is a deadline for democracy. Please contact your senators now (Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson) and ask them to do everything they can to get it passed in the Senate. This is about protecting the voting rights of everyone regardless of their political viewpoint and ensuring we do not come to have an autocratic government. You can reach Sen. Baldwin at 608-264-5338 and Sen. Johnson at 920-230-7250. Be sure to give your name and zip code.
Wendy Carlson
Sauk City
