Wayne Shockley: Sondy Pope's letter misses the point

Dear Editor: In her recent letter, Rep. Sondy Pope claims that Lighthouse Christian School is making a large profit from vouchers paid for by taxes. However, her math is faulty. She uses $2,800 for the yearly cost of educating a student. But her own letter recognizes that is the tuition charged to parents of children who enjoy a scholarship, not the actual cost to the school to educate the students, which surely is much greater than that. That invalidates her entire financial analysis.
But she is also trying to make the wrong comparison. The cost to taxpayers for the vouchers is, as she writes, almost $8,000. The cost to educate a child in a public school is the amount of state aid, PLUS the amount raised by local taxes. The total is a lot more than $8,000 per child. Voucher schools are actually a bargain for the taxpayer.
That reflects a more basic misunderstanding. She mistakes means for purposes. The purpose of education funds raised by taxes is to educate the children, not to support particular institutions. Public schools are one means of educating our children, but they are not themselves the purpose. Therefore the money to educate our children should go to whoever is accomplishing the purpose of educating our children.
Wayne Shockley
Brooklyn
