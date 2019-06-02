Dear Editor: I am a 57-year-old man confined to a nursing home due to disabilities brought on by multiple sclerosis. I have witnessed firsthand exactly what you covered in your article about funding of our facilities. The amount of nursing home closures in our part of the state has been unbelievable. A lot of the nurses and CNAs that have and still work here have come from facilities that have closed. There is a large turnover of employees that have left here or speak of leaving here for private pay facilities or other fields of employment all together that pay better wages. These are very low for the amount of work they are performing day in and day out including many weekends. The care is suffering already to a small degree that is simply worsening over time rather rapidly. The facilities are streamlining so far that they are cutting complete levels of staff and piling that work on other staff.
Simply put, if people in this state expect their family members or themselves to be cared for in any type of way that is at all comfortable and in well kept surroundings, they better start paying attention to this growing problem or they are going to face some eye-opening realities. Instead of just seeing those places as something you drive by and ignore until you need one as way too many of us (including myself) did, it is time we realize this need. As long as we rely on Medicaid to fund us without large amounts of cash we are going to have to find it. Even those of you who think you will be able to pay, you may be surprised. Keep an eye on the costs.
Wayne Henderson
Rice Lake
