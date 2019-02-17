Dear Editor: Madison continues to lead the nation in several categories and Mayor Paul Soglin deserves credit for his significant part in that. Our economy is outpacing Wisconsin’s. We are consistently ranked among the best places to live for millennials, retirees, families and as one of the best places to retire, despite our weather!
The city’s initiatives are too long to list and include innovative and effective programs in green energy, affordable housing, assistance to minority entrepreneurs, food policy, reducing gun violence, access to health care, and early childhood learning. Mayor Soglin is addressing challenges, too: developing solutions to continue to encourage diversity in our tech sector, engineering work on our infrastructure to prevent future flooding, continuing to work with the state and county on a Bus Rapid Transit system so good-paying jobs are accessible to everyone, and making sure that all Madisonians are able to take part in the city’s success.
For all he is doing to keep Madison moving forward and for his vision and skill that will enable us to tackle complex problems, Mayor Paul Soglin deserves re-election. I encourage you to vote for Mayor Soglin on Feb. 19.
Wayne Harris
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.