Wayne Bruno: Wisconsinites should demand fair maps like Iowa has

Dear Editor: It is embarrassing that Wisconsin, one of the most historically progressive states (Robert La Follette and direct election of senators), sits behind Iowa in the way we draw voting districts.
Why is this? It’s because Wisconsin Republicans drew these districts SECRETLY in 2011. There was no input from anyone, except the lawyers they hired using taxpayer dollars to gerrymander these districts.
Now, Republicans are spending millions of taxpayer dollars to fight a FAIR redistricting of these voting districts. They continue to do this, even though 55 of the 72 counties in Wisconsin want to see new fair drawn. It is obvious that the Republicans are afraid to have new fair maps.
No political party should use taxpayer money to enhance its power and to deny fair elections and equal representation. All Wisconsin citizens, Republicans, Democrats, and Independents, should call their legislator and demand fair new voting maps, like Iowa has.
Wayne Bruno
Merrimac
