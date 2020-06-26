Wayne Bruno: The Greatest Generation and shallow Americans

As America marked the 75th Anniversary of the end of WWII, I wondered how the “Greatest Generation” would grade our population today.

From 1941-45, Americans sacrificed for the greater good. Soldiers fought and died for their fellow citizens, while civilians at home rationed and financially contributed to a common cause with few complaints. Civilians restricted travel, food and other daily commodities for years. Today’s “Shallow American” believes that getting a tattoo, bar hopping, and going to the beach are essential to their welfare, while wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is an infringement on their rights. How would these same people react to a military draft, rationing, or the many other restrictions during WWII?

The frontline workers, who we are holding up as heroes, are begging us to wear masks, social distance and make sacrifices, yet so many people are selfishly ignoring these pleas. Do they not realize they could be endangering the health of people they care about?

It took 10 years of war in Vietnam to lose 60,000 American lives. COVID-19 has already killed nearly 120,000 in five months. Be safe for yourself and others.

Wayne Bruno

Merrimac

