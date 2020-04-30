Warren Schmidt: Please save my Republican Party

Dear Editor: I have been a Republican since time in UMW Young Republicans. I grew up with the idea of Republicans having integrity, vision, responsibility, and being inspiring.

Your recent action to oppose re-scheduling the primary election showed little of these traits.

Your actions are killing my Republican Party.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Please stop.

The Republican Party is on a path of being a minority party and your leadership is pushing this slide faster.

Please stop.

The video of your urging voting, while in a polling location, saying it was safe, while dressed in surgical like gown and gloves and mask — was hypocritical.

Your actions are killing my Republican Party.

Again, please stop and help save my Republican Party.

Warren Schmidt

Madison

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.