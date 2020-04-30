Warren Schmidt: Please save my Republican Party

Dear Editor: I have been a Republican since time in UMW Young Republicans. I grew up with the idea of Republicans having integrity, vision, responsibility, and being inspiring.

Your recent action to oppose re-scheduling the primary election showed little of these traits.

Your actions are killing my Republican Party.

Please stop.

The Republican Party is on a path of being a minority party and your leadership is pushing this slide faster.

Please stop.

The video of your urging voting, while in a polling location, saying it was safe, while dressed in surgical like gown and gloves and mask — was hypocritical.

Your actions are killing my Republican Party.

Again, please stop and help save my Republican Party.

Warren Schmidt

Madison

