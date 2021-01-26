Warren Palmer: Get socialism out of fossil fuels

Dear Editor: The market for fossil fuels is plagued by socialist institutions that fossil fuel firms want to protect and perpetuate. One might think that such firms are strongly pro-market and anti-socialist, but that is far from the truth. Every fossil fuel firm has been profoundly semi-socialist, committed to receiving inflated private profits by not paying social costs.
Burning fossil fuels creates large social costs that markets, without government action, fail to include in fossil fuel prices — or into the prices of any good or service produced with fossil fuels. The existence of these social costs is well known, as is the best way to reduce these costs: put a price on carbon emissions. The new Congress has a unique, bipartisan opportunity to choose pro-market environmental policies, such as carbon fee and dividend, making energy markets work better for everyone.
Warren Palmer
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.