Dear Editor: The 125-mile, $500-million-plus Cardinal-Hickory Creek transmission proposed to run from Iowa across southwestern Wisconsin to Middleton is the last leg of a network American Transmission Co. first suggested well over 10 years ago. To date, some 660 miles of high voltage lines have been erected in the network, costing utility rate payers in the upper Midwest at least $2.2 billion.
ATC knows how to lobby for and build transmission lines. That is what ATC does, really all that it does.
But what is missing from the mix in this proposal now before the state Public Service Commission? A few of the key trends in recent years:
• Wisconsin has become more energy efficient with electric demand holding steady.
• The cost of both solar and wind energy have declined sharply. Large commercial size systems have been installed, approved or are on the drawing board in Wisconsin and surrounding states, growing the source of renewable energy.
• Large-sale battery storage costs are also dropping, allowing use of that renewable energy when the sun doesn’t shine or the wind is not blowing.
• More and more “distributed energy systems” — production and storage and use “behind the meter” — are becoming more common.
• Hacking or disruption of the energy grid has been increasingly threatened in economic warfare.
How the world is powered is changing rapidly. Just as coal-fired plants are now, long transmission lines may be superseded in another decade by more cost-effective, resilient, cleaner energy strategies to serve utility customers paying the costs.
The only prudent PSC decision is to require ATC to submit an alternative that takes these factors into full consideration.
Warren Gaskill
Black Earth
