Dear Editor: The recent letter “Parents must step up to close achievement gap” was not without some valid points. But the writer’s blanket condemnation of parents was absurd and showed a troubling lack of understanding of the economic and social challenges faced by too many people who are underserved by their communities.
However, when a letter-writer takes such a strong stand, I think it’s important to let readers know where he or she is coming from. As I read the letter, it was clear to me that this writer was a teacher (and frankly, one whose students I did not envy). It was easy enough to confirm that fact online.
In the interests of fairness and honesty, I think something like: “The writer is a teacher” should have appeared under the letter’s signature.
Walter Gray
Middleton
