W Stanley Kruger: Some Republicans want to change presidential selection process

Dear Editor: Some Republicans in the U.S. Congress, including Wisconsin's Sen. Ron Johnson, apparently want to change the manner in which the president of the Unite States is elected, or selected. Now that about 150 million individuals have cast their ballots and 50 states and Washington, D.C. have cast their certified Electoral College votes, these so-called "representatives of the people" would have the decision made by themselves and their fellow members of Congress, which, with bare majorities in both houses, could be as few as 269 citizens of this country, aka "the world's greatest democracy". Once established for this presidential election, I suggest that it will become the norm for all future presidential elections, for as long as they nay continue to be held.
W Stanley Kruger
Waunakee
