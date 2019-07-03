Dear Editor: The town residents of Springfield have been in discussions with Yahara Materials to limit the expansion of its quarry in the southern portion of the town by U.S. Highway 12 so as not to come up to the property line of residential communities. The issue revolves around whether the recently purchased property for Yahara’s expansion falls under the non-conforming use statute. I was surprised to find changes to the state statute 59.69 (10) that covers the definition of non-conforming land use was addressed in the Wisconsin state budget. There is no issue that relates to the state budget that is addressed by these changes. This is a blatant ploy by big business to wrest local control from our towns and cities and put it in the hands of the state legislators — whom they probably contribute large amounts of money to!
Both parties talk about maintaining local control over our towns and cities, but then try to “slip in” this kind of legislation into the budget! Have the courage to publicly put forward changes to the state statute in a stand-alone bill so that you can go on record as being against local control, state legislators. Don’t hide it in the state budget. Have some courage, don’t add Washington D.C. “pork” to our budget. Shame on you! We elected adults to serve us. Don’t try to hide the cookie when you have been caught with your hand in the cookie jar. The budget should be limited to financial issues, not to hide political "pork."
Vivek Balasubramaniam
Middleton
