Vince Jenkins: Teach children to disagree without intimidation

Dear Editor: Recent political news has featured photographs of frustrated, angry demonstrators outside various U.S. state capitol buildings. They're expressing fears of losing livelihoods, savings, and many enjoyments of life under current measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic. They bring their young children, perhaps to teach them how to respond when government restrictions on their freedoms seem a burden. But what those children may learn rather is that the way to express disagreement with a government policy is to gather outside a building that's supposed to be a symbol of peaceful democracy, carrying automatic weapons designed for nothing but killing. The legality of carrying arms in public is beside the point. Teach children reason and mutual benefit, not intimidation.