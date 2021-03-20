 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Victoria Martinez: Medical marijuana would ease unbearable pain

Victoria Martinez: Medical marijuana would ease unbearable pain

Dear Editor: I believe medical marijuana should be legal everywhere. I suffer from depression, anxiety, fibromyalgia, insomnia and psoriasis. Sometimes the pain I go through is unbearable. I have not used marijuana in many years but when I did smoke, it helped a bit with the pain and helped me sleep. I sleep maybe 3 to 4 hours a night and I overuse Unisom. And I'm on five different medications I would rather not be on. I hope Wisconsin legalizes it soon.

Victoria Martinez

Milwaukee

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics