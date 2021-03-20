Victoria Martinez: Medical marijuana would ease unbearable pain

Dear Editor: I believe medical marijuana should be legal everywhere. I suffer from depression, anxiety, fibromyalgia, insomnia and psoriasis. Sometimes the pain I go through is unbearable. I have not used marijuana in many years but when I did smoke, it helped a bit with the pain and helped me sleep. I sleep maybe 3 to 4 hours a night and I overuse Unisom. And I'm on five different medications I would rather not be on. I hope Wisconsin legalizes it soon.
Victoria Martinez
Milwaukee
