Victoria Gillet: Pass the STOP Surprise Medical Bills Act

Dear Editor: As our state continues its battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, the last thing we should be concerned about is receiving a surprise medical bill. These bills occur from disputes between insurance companies and medical providers often times after an emergency room or urgent care visit when a patient does not have the luxury to find an in-network care provider.
For patients, getting an unexpected bill for a treatment they thought was covered by insurance can be financially devastating. Congress should be doing everything within its power to pass a solution that will protect patients who pay their premiums each month from these unexpected expenses.
Insurance companies want to fix these billing disputes by pushing Congress to require median in-network rates for reimbursement from insurers. This is troubling because it will drive doctors out of network or out of business leading to shortages and undermining the ultimate goal of fixing surprise billing, ensuring that patients can see a doctor when they need one.
Instead, I hope that Congress will pass the STOP Surprise Medical Bills Act. This is a bipartisan proposal that includes a third-party arbitration system that gives payers and providers a forum to resolve disagreements fairly, without dragging patients into it. States like Texas and New York have already adopted this approach and reduced out-of-network billing by over 30%. Patients cannot afford to pay high premiums for insurance only to be abandoned when they need urgent or emergency care, especially during these challenging times.
Victoria Gillet
Madison
