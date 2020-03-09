12 victim assistance professionals: We wholeheartedly support Jill Karofsky for Supreme Court

Dear Editor: As victim assistance professionals working in Wisconsin for the past 30-plus years, we wholeheartedly support Judge Jill Karofsky for Supreme Court. She has our respect for her long career of holding criminals accountable and advocating for crime victims’ rights.

During Karofksy’s tenure as the Director of the Office of Crime Victim Services from 2011-2017, she advanced victims’ rights through hard work, bold initiatives and advocacy. She fought tirelessly for funding and legislation for victims, particularly for privacy for sexual assault victims. She worked to increase restitution for crime victims. Karofsky established regional prosecutors to handle cases of violence against women. She created programs that resulted in thousands of hours of training on victims’ rights for justice system professionals.

In 2015, Judge Karofsky earned a commendation from the Wisconsin Victim Witness Professionals for outstanding service to crime victims. We can think of no better candidate for Supreme Court than Judge Jill Karofsky.

Jennifer Dunn, Waukesha County

Celena Zonoozi, Milwaukee County

Glenna Davis, Vilas County

Laurie Anderson, Jefferson County

Julie Foley, Dane County

Llonda Thomas, Calumet County

Robin Leonard, Trempealeau County

Dione Knop, Sheboygan County

Amy Brown, Dane County

Jane Foley, Milwaukee County

Sharon Dachel, Chippewa County

Belinda Cash, Polk County

