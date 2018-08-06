Dear Editor: Close your eyes and picture this: It's Aug. 15 and headlines across Wisconsin and the country excitedly describe the Wisconsin gubernatorial primary victory of a 39-year entrepreneur, former state legislator, attorney, and mother. A bold, brilliant woman who’s already proven she’s a strategic and tenacious campaigner. Energy and momentum build from that primary win all the way through the November general election, when a broad coalition of Democratic voters propels Kelda Roys to victory as Wisconsin’s first female governor.
That vision can become our reality. I have been involved in Democratic politics in Wisconsin for nearly 20 years; I know and respect several of the Democrats running for governor. But on Aug. 14, I will be proudly voting for Kelda Roys and here's why: She is the best candidate to beat Scott Walker. She is smart, feisty, and "unabashedly progressive" as the Wisconsin Gazette noted in endorsing her. And Kelda represents a clear and needed departure from the type of gubernatorial candidate we’ve nominated in recent years — candidates who, for their many strengths, have failed to excite and energize younger voters, newer voters, and female voters. We have tried and failed with the approach of nominating the nice, safe, moderate guy who sticks to a tired and outdated playbook. That guy is easy for the GOP to defeat. We do not win when we nominate someone who, on too many issues, tries to be GOP-lite. We will win when we nominate someone who can offer a stark contrast to Walker, who can generate state and national attention to excite and engage voters, and who can boldly, energetically, and clearly articulate a positive, progressive vision for our state’s future. That someone is Kelda Roys. I urge you to join me in voting for her on Aug. 14.
Vicky Selkowe
Madison
