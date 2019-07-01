Dear Editor: I hear debate about what to tax every time the budget is discussed. Now they are suggesting another gas tax. People can't stop driving if gas becomes too costly, they need to work, get to doctors' appointments, etc. We have heavily taxed cigarettes because they are not good for you. Why is it taboo to talk about a beer tax? You can live without beer if necessary. Yes, you really can! A beer tax would hurt the least and provide money for roads, schools and other needs. A nickel raise would hardly be noticed.
Vicki Cardarella
Sun Prairie
