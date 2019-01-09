Dear Editor: I worked as a crime victim's advocate for 30 years. I remember when Wisconsin enacted the nation's first Crime Victims Rights Act. It was a great victory for crime victims. The proposed addition of these rights to our state constitution via Marsy's Law is, for the most part, a good idea.
However, it troubles me that defendants, who are innocent until proven guilty, will be denied the legal tools of deposing victims and their participation in the discovery process, especially in cases where the alleged perpetrator is someone the victim does not know. These changes will undermine our basic principles within the criminal justice system. The defendant faces serious loss of liberty when there is the possibility that the defendant is not the perpetrator. I can't accept that and neither should the voters.
Even when the defendant and the victim know one another, these changes present additional problems for the defense, which could sometimes lead to equally detrimental outcomes.
Since the advent of DNA evidence, we have found that far too many people have been convicted of crimes they have not committed.
It is miraculous that defendants of some types of crimes, such as sexual assault, ever find themselves facing trial! Even so, it is imperative that defendants continue to have all the legal tools available to them.
Most voters do not have any idea of how the criminal justice system works.
Unless these flaws are addressed, we are asking voters to weigh in on something they know little or nothing about. And in this instance, it diminishes our entire criminal justice system by making victim's rights more important than those of the accused.
Vickie Hodge
Arkdale
