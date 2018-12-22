Dear Editor: Madison is to be commended for their Housing First projects, despite the uptick in police calls. No doubt people in those neighborhoods are alarmed by increased criminal activity and alders are right to demand action. However, a nuisance designation will only compound the problems and set the projects up for failure.
People become chronically homeless for many reasons including poverty, mental health, addiction, domestic violence and more. These are not simple-solution problems. There would be no need for such facilities if they were.
In addition to two person, 24-hour security and case management there are some other options that might help, such as mandatory tenant meetings to build community with trained facilitators and sufficient support staff. Case management services could be augmented by implementing a community support program similar to those provided to individuals with disabilities and mental health concerns. Ideally, such support workers would be assigned as new families move in to aid in the transition from homelessness to stable housing. In addition to their underlying issues, people who are homeless often have experienced trauma and developed survival skills that become problematic outside the homeless world. Bottom line: Provide sufficient security and support while building community and a sense of belonging.
Vickie Hodge
Arkdale
