Dear Editor: Attorney General Brad Schimel’s comment positing that the sexual assault allegations against Judge Kavanaugh would deter other survivors from reporting illustrates his lack of respect for survivors of sexual assault. It is not the Kavanaugh hearings, per se, that deter victims. No, the Kavanaugh hearings simply show the world how poorly the U.S. deals with sexual assault even at the highest levels.
These exact same responses, statements and attitudes have long been the primary reason survivors CHOOSE to remain silent. Pinning that on these 11 Republican senators and one accused Supreme Court nominee is a highly partisan manipulation. It uses survivors in an ugly and base way for partisan politics. Schimel knows better.
That single comment reveals Schimel’s character and truthfulness the same way Kavanaugh’s comments demonstrate his lack of character and truthfulness. These allegations may never be proved, as is the case with so many sexual assaults. Inability to prove the allegation of sexual assault does not equal innocence, as prosecutors everywhere know.
But this is no court of law. There is no standard of proof to be met to decide Kavanaugh is unfit to be a Supreme Court justice. Senators need only use their common sense in determining that Kavanaugh’s behavior, statements and over-the-top anger are enough to disqualify him.
Voters only need to know that Schimel’s statements and tactics disqualify him to be Wisconsin attorney general.
We women will not bear the weight of shame and suspicion to protect men’s power over women’s bodies. Vote them out!
Vickie Hodge
Arkdale
