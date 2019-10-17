Dear Editor: Americans demand state-of-the-art health care. We expect our medical providers to assure that medical treatments are safe, and we hold them accountable if something should go wrong. I assume most of us want the scientific community to continue efforts to find and develop treatments and cures for diseases and illnesses that afflict us and our loved ones, and our pets. Research is required to do that, and in a very few cases the scientific objectives of a study can only be met by research with canines. Organizations like the AMA, FDA, USDA and others provide oversight, and regulators have at their disposal many resources to help determine how to best regulate canine research. Just one of many examples of is the FY18 Omnibus Bill, which prohibits the use of funds for research projects using canines unless proven to be necessary.
A vast majority of residents of Spring Green remain silent about the research dog breeding facility here. In a letter to the editor in last week’s Home News, one protester voiced her displeasure with the lack input from Spring Green business owners. Obviously, people who support the veterinarian breeder are reticent to speak out because they don’t want to be subject to the same harassment that’s been doled out to the veterinarian owner, local and county officials and other individuals who have voiced their support.
In fact, most residents of Spring Green are laypeople who comprehend that medical research is a topic few of us know much about. They understand that regulation warrants far more consideration than the under-educated opinions of a small group local residents and an animal activist group who are neither licensed physicians or veterinarians, nor personally experienced in the field of medical research.
Please see more info at: https://www.research.va.gov/programs/animal_research/canine_research/
Vicki Terpstra
Spring Green
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.