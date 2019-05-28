Dear Editor: This is in response to the guest column from Chris Gomez Schmidt, founder of the Madison Partnership for Advanced Learning, regarding the challenges faced by the Board of Education for the Madison Metropolitan School District.
I would strongly encourage the Madison Metropolitan School District to act more boldly with regard to advanced learning, if we as a district are serious about closing the excellence gap for minority students.
Looking at Project Excite in Evanston, which has had success in closing excellence gaps, students who were selected to participate received roughly 75 hours per year of required instruction (the equivalent of 15 full school days per year) in grades three through eight, in addition to 180 optional hours (after school, on weekends and during school breaks), to prepare them for advanced coursework in high school. Results were significant:
"Project Excite improved the representation of minority students in advanced tracks in their high school … Participants were well prepared for high school, suggested by their Explore scores which exceeded those of Black and Latino students and were comparable to the scores of White students, the highest scoring group in the district."
If research shows success for sustained multi-year interventions starting in elementary school, why do we as a district think we can have an impact on access to AP classes without that (for example with only $50,000 toward talent development, as in the current budget)? How can we say that we are serious about our commitment to "black excellence" (and minority excellence in general), if we are shortchanging what research has shown to be successful?
Vicki Bier
Madison
