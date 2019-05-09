Dear Editor: Regarding Paul Fanlund's April 25, “A smaller, safer Dane County Jail is within reach,” I was dismayed to see how people with mental illnesses were portrayed. You write that the jail has become “…landing spots for an increasing number of the mentally ill, many of whom have committed no real crimes but are big-time public nuisances.”
I cringe when I hear the phrase “the mentally ill.” It lumps people into a category that is associated with a lot of negative public perception. People with mental illness are people like you and me, who have a disease. It might be a temporary bout with depression, brought on by circumstances — much as an infection is caused by a bacteria. It might be a chemical imbalance or a hereditary condition, managed well enough by therapy and/or medication, that you wouldn’t know they have a mental illness — much like heart disease or diabetes. Or it might be an illness that doesn’t respond to treatment, or perhaps their circumstances could be such that they cannot afford or regularly maintain their course of treatment.
People with mental illnesses often find that it is beneficial to talk about their situation with friends, family and others in their lives. Some of my close friends live with mental illness. It doesn’t help them or anyone to be spoken of in the same context as “big-time public nuisances.” It only adds to the stigma they already experience from a society that doesn’t understand or accept diseases of the mind as it does other disease, and it makes it more difficult to speak openly about it.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, so this is a perfect opportunity to start thinking and talking differently about mental illness.
Vicki Berenson
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.