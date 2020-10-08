Veronica Smith: Landlords and renters should work together with an extended eviction moratorium

Dear Editor: Currently, the CDC’s federal eviction moratorium ends Dec. 31. This means that thousands of Wisconsin residents could be left homeless during some of the coldest months of the year. As a short-term solution, the present moratorium stops evictions for non-payment reasons though does not go far enough. Renters are concerned about huge lump sums being due at the start of 2021 and landlords continue to worry about mortgage payments, particularly individual owners unsupported by a large company. In the midst of all these concerns, we are still dealing with a global pandemic furthering concerns of public health among homeless populations.
As a current graduate student, my rent payment is my biggest expense and stressor for budgeting every month. With COVID-19 still deeply impacting people’s lives, this is a perfect opportunity for renters and landlords to come together to demand relief and support for evictions and mortgages from Wisconsin legislators. First, Wisconsin must extend the eviction moratorium until more concrete plans are put in place to aid people unable to pay their rent. Second, renters and landlords must come together to lobby Wisconsin legislators in favor of short- and long-term payment solutions. Finally, communication is key. Renters go talk to your landlord and make a plan. Landlords, talk to your renters, figure out your collective needs and decide on a path forward. Inability to pay rent or a mortgage should not be a life or death decision for Wisconsinites.
Veronica Smith
Madison
